Police confirm death of two siblings in Kagiso shack fire

The two minors were killed on Monday when flames engulfed their shack on the West Rand.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed that two siblings died in a blaze in Kagiso this week, bringing the number of children killed in shack fires over the past few days to nine.

The two minors were killed on Monday when flames engulfed their shack on the West Rand, on the same day that three Capetonians died when their home caught fire in Philippi.

On Sunday, four children succumbed to their injuries after being locked in a house in Alexandra, that went up in flames while their mothers had left them without adult supervision.

The two women were arrested and denied bail on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says: “Two children, aged eight months and two years, died in a shack fire. It’s alleged that the mother of the children was outside, doing laundry when she was informed that the shack was on fire. Together with the neighbours, they tried to extinguish the fire but the flames were high, already.”

