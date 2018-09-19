Pakistan court orders release of former PM Nawaz Sharif on bail - lawyer
Dozens of jubilant supporters chanted 'Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif!' outside the court after the decision was announced. Sharif was arrested on his return to the country in July this year.
ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani court on Wednesday ordered the release of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, suspending their prison sentences pending an appeal hearing, his lawyer said.
"Today, the Islamabad High Court has suspended the verdict against Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Captain Safdar and ordered to release them on bail until a final decision," Khawaja Haris, Sharif's lawyer, told AFP.
Dozens of jubilant supporters chanted "Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif!" outside the court after the decision was announced.
Sharif was arrested on his return to the country in July this year.
An anti-corruption court that month sentenced them to 10 and seven years respectively over properties they allegedly owned in Britain, following revelations in the Panama Papers.
"Today the court has suspended the decision that was based on revenge," former minister Ahsan Iqbal told reporters.
"This trial is important because even a blind person in Pakistan will see that there was neither law nor constitution in the decision and it was just pre-poll rigging to pave the way for Imran Khan to win elections," he said.
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sex
-
Philippines typhoon toll hits 81, expected to rise
-
[WATCH] Man & 2 teens arrested for fake funeral scam
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
3 reasons why China is the global drones leader
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.