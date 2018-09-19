Nzimande calls on ANC to identify people plotting to oust Ramaphosa
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande says the plot that is being discussed in dark corners by some ANC leaders is not only directed at President Ramaphosa but the poor as well.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to urgently investigate and identify people who are plotting to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa and deal with the issue before 2019’s elections.
Nzimande delivered the communist party’s message of support at Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu) 13th National Congress on Tuesday.
Nzimande says the plot that is being discussed in dark corners by some ANC leaders is not only directed at Ramaphosa but the poor as well.
WATCH: We nearly became a mafia state - Blade
He says the leaders involved in the plot are counter-revolutionaries and who are determined to fight back.
“They should not be allowed to find space in our movement.”
Meanwhile, the ANC has released a statement on Tuesday night, regarding reports about the body language of secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte when Ramaphosa spoke about those plotting to divide the party at the national congress.
The party says the reports, which it doesn’t identify, seek to reinforce that the ANC is divided.
WATCH: Ramaphosa reacts to plots to oust him
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Nzimande hits out at Zuma's analysis, understanding of state capture
-
Godongwana 'willing' to testify in state capture inquiry over Gupta accounts
-
State capture inquiry: 'Jacob Zuma didn't believe he'd be implicated'
-
DA expected to announce WC premier candidate
-
[PICTURES] Old SA flag brandished at Bok rugby game in NZ
-
Zingiswa Losi becomes first female president of Cosatu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.