Nzimande calls on ANC to identify people plotting to oust Ramaphosa

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande says the plot that is being discussed in dark corners by some ANC leaders is not only directed at President Ramaphosa but the poor as well.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to urgently investigate and identify people who are plotting to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa and deal with the issue before 2019’s elections.

Nzimande delivered the communist party’s message of support at Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu) 13th National Congress on Tuesday.

Nzimande says the plot that is being discussed in dark corners by some ANC leaders is not only directed at Ramaphosa but the poor as well.

He says the leaders involved in the plot are counter-revolutionaries and who are determined to fight back.

“They should not be allowed to find space in our movement.”

Meanwhile, the ANC has released a statement on Tuesday night, regarding reports about the body language of secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte when Ramaphosa spoke about those plotting to divide the party at the national congress.

The party says the reports, which it doesn’t identify, seek to reinforce that the ANC is divided.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)