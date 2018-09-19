Nene: More than half of municipal managers, CFOs not properly qualified for jobs

Nene says that he will be issuing new regulations giving officials 18 months to from their date of appointment to obtain the relevant competency levels.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has revealed that more than half the country’s municipal managers and chief financial officers do not have the minimum competency levels to do their jobs.

This includes large municipalities such as Johannesburg and Tshwane.

He was replying in writing to a Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary question.

The minister says that only 94 of 193 municipal managers and 79 of 218 chief financial officers are properly qualified. His reply reveals that in about 40 municipalities across the country, the posts for both municipal manager and chief financial officer are vacant, with most of these in KwaZulu Natal.

Nene says the figures point to a high staff turnover, high vacancy rates and delays by municipalities in making appointments.

Nene says he will shortly promulgate regulations that will give officials 18 months to get the necessary qualifications. He says it will be compulsory for all municipal councils to make the relevant competency requirements a condition of employment and include them in officials’ contracts.

He says the situation is the subject of discussion, monitoring and reporting by national government, provinces and municipalities.