Most people who commit crimes are undocumented, says Gauteng Safety MEC

The Gauteng Community Safety Department has released crime stats in the province for the 2017/2018 financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says the department struggles to give accurate figures when it comes to crime because the majority of perpetrators are undocumented.

The overall report reveals that contact crimes dropped by 3,2% but murder and rape continue to rise.

Commercial crime also increased in the province, as well as the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The MEC says police struggle to trace criminals.

“You will go to a crime scene and find positive fingerprints, but those positive fingerprints are not linked to anybody, which means most people who commit crimes are undocumented.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)