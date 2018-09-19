Most people who commit crimes are undocumented, says Gauteng Safety MEC
The Gauteng Community Safety Department has released crime stats in the province for the 2017/2018 financial year.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says the department struggles to give accurate figures when it comes to crime because the majority of perpetrators are undocumented.
The department has released crime stats in the province for the 2017/2018 financial year.
The overall report reveals that contact crimes dropped by 3,2% but murder and rape continue to rise.
Commercial crime also increased in the province, as well as the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
The MEC says police struggle to trace criminals.
“You will go to a crime scene and find positive fingerprints, but those positive fingerprints are not linked to anybody, which means most people who commit crimes are undocumented.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.