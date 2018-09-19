Metrorail technicians working to restore service in Pretoria after cable theft

Criminals cut both the top and bottom wires, making it impossible for trains to operate on the affected railway lines until they're repaired.

JOHANNESBURG - Technicians are trying to repair cables servicing Metrorail trains between Johannesburg and Pretoria before peak hour traffic on Wednesday.

Criminals cut both the top and bottom wires, making it impossible for trains to operate on the affected railway lines until they're repaired.

Thousands of commuters had to make last minute alternative plans on Tuesday morning.

Metrorail's Lilian Mofokeng says buses have been arranged for ticket holders.

“We’ve seen this in the area between Johannesburg and Pretoria that it’s the second day that we’re seeing commuters missing their planned trains.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)