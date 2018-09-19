Metrorail services between PTA, Joburg restored

It’s understood criminals cut both the top and bottom wires, making it impossible for trains to operate.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail says its train service between Pretoria and Johannesburg has been fully restored following disruptions earlier on Wednesday.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded on Wednesday morning.

Metrorail's Lilian Mofokeng said: “We are hoping during this afternoon’s peak period commuters will get all the services as they are expecting them. We don’t have any arrests made yet, however, we are working with law enforcement agencies to try and curb this growing criminality within our system.”