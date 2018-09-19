Metrorail concerned by new 'modus operandi' used by cable thieves

Technicians are busy trying to replace cables that were stolen at the Irene station in Pretoria on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail says it is concerned about what it calls a new modus operandi used by cable thieves, who are cutting both the top and bottom cables making it impossible for trains to operate on railway lines.

Technicians are busy trying to replace cables that were stolen at the Irene station in Pretoria on Tuesday night.

Thousands of commuters have been left stranded.

Metrorail is making arrangements for buses to transport ticket holders between the Olifantsfontein and Irene stations.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)