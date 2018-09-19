[LISTEN] Why there’s big money in the legal marijuana industry

CapeTalk | It’s now legal in South Africa to grow and consume dagga for personal use.

CAPE TOWN – The legal marijuana industry could generate up to $75 billion by 2030, according to analysts.

During an interview with CapeTalk radio, Jeremy Berke, a science and innovation reporter at Business Insider, discussed the huge economic boost of the rapidly growing legal dagga industry in the US.

Unathi Henama, a lecturer at the Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology, says the legalisation will also be good for the local economy.

