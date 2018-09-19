[LISTEN] 'Respect for educators is no longer there'

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702's Azania Mosaka speaks to Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi about the spate of attacks on teachers by pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - "The reality is that the respect we used to give to educators is no longer there. We have a society that no longer respects an educator."

These are the words of Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi in light of the spate of attacks on teachers by pupils across the country.

A North West teen was arrested after he stabbed his teacher Gadimang Mokolobate to death last Thursday.

Talk Radio 702's Azania Mosaka speaks to Lesufi on what he thinks the solution is and what has gone wrong.

"Respect for that profession has diminished and has diminished badly. During our times we had soccer and netball. Now there is TV and social media and their influence is huge."

