[LISTEN] Kurt Darren on music and all the money he’s making from it

CapeTalk | Kurt Darren opens up about his journey to success and money.

CAPE TOWN - Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person and their attitude on money as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Afrikaans music superstar Kurt Darren, who is best known for his smash hit Kaptein.

He’s been producing albums since 1995, when he released For Your Precious Love.

"It’s a very small market, but it’s a very loyal market. It’s a market that loves festivals – thank goodness - and they do something every weekend… the folks have a jol."

