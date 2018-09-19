[LISTEN] Brace yourselves, medical aid premiums set to increase in 2019

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702's Xolani Gwala spoke to Paresh Prema, general manager of the benefits unit at Council for Medical Schemes about what medical schemes consider reasons for increasing the premiums.

JOHANNESBURG - Medical aid schemes have announced that the premiums paid by members are set to increase in 2019.

Prema says the responsibility of the council is to look at the suggestions put forward by the medical schemes and approve them before they can be implemented.

"So what you have seen, it is actually the submissions that they have made to us for the increases for next year.

"We look at the different elements that make up a contribution. The most important element is the claims and services that are paid for by medical schemes and how much it will be going up by in the next year."

