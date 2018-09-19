[LISTEN] Being a millennial entrepreneur

CapeTalk | Stacey Ferreira (26) founded MySocialCloud, a cloud-based bookmark vault and password website that manages user’s logins, passwords, and bookmarks in one simple, secure place on the cloud.

CAPE TOWN – Being a millennial entrepreneur in the 21st century offers many opportunities for young people in the technology field.

Stacey Ferreira (26) - an entrepreneur and bestselling co-author of 2 billion under 20 - founded MySocialCloud, a cloud-based bookmark vault and password website that manages user’s logins, passwords, and bookmarks in one simple, secure place on the cloud.

When she graduated from high school she attracted the likes of successful investors such as Richard Branson to invest in her business.

“I was always interested in technology. I grew up in Arizona and I was lucky enough to have a father and mother who worked in the technology field. They brought home computers. From a fairly young age I started learning how to code and programme.”

