[LISTEN] Are trade unions still relevant in South Africa?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser, a former trade unionist, Jay Naidoo, and director at the Chris Hani Institute Dr Sthembiso Bhengu discuss the current state of trade unions.

JOHANNESBURG - Only 30% of the workforce in the country is unionised. The terrain upon which workers are waging a political-economy struggle has changed since 1994.

In 1985, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) was formed to bring workers together and unite all the unions in each sector and industry.

The tripartite alliance has been faced with some challenges including unity and constant fighting with the African National Congress (ANC).

“The labour movement no longer represents what it used to be as we know it,” says Bhengu.

Naidoo adds: “Unity has always plagued the union movement [Cosatu], and that has been our challenge.”

