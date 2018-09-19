[LISTEN] 10 most investment attractive countries in Africa

Radio 702 | RMB’s Celeste Fauconnier says SA, which is at number 2, is currently a hotspot for foreign direct investment, with President Cyril Ramaphosa's efforts to up foreign and domestic investments on track.

JOHANNESBURG – Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) has released a report revealing Africa’s top 10 most investment attractive countries.

The 2019 'Where to Invest in Africa' report lists Egypt as the top country followed by South Africa and then Morocco.

The report looks at economic activity, economic growth rate and the business environment of Africa as a whole to determine which country is doing well.

RMB’s Celeste Fauconnier says South Africa is currently a hotspot for foreign direct investment, with President Cyril Ramaphosa's efforts to build a US$100 billion book of foreign and domestic investments project on track.

Listen to the audio above for more.