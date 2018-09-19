Kulula rides the green wave

One of the most clever spins on the dagga ruling is from local airline kulula, using the tagline 'Can you get much higher?'

JOHANNESBURG - Brands are having a field day with the Constitutional Court ruling that it is legal to cultivate and consume dagga for personal use.

One of the most clever spins on it is from local airline Kulula, using the tagline 'Can you get much higher?'

Check it out below.