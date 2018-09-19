Kessie Nair says calling president k-word is not a criminal activity

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Kessie Nair says calling president k-word is not a criminal activity

In a video that went viral, Kessie Nair says President Cyril Ramaphosa has defrauded the country, blaming him for crime, violence and poor healthcare.

A video screengrab of Kessie Nair, the man who called President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word.
A video screengrab of Kessie Nair, the man who called President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned racial remarks made by a KwaZulu-Natal businessman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word.

In a video that went viral, Kessie Nair says the president has defrauded the country, blaming him for crime, violence and poor healthcare.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Nair says he is willing to apologise but he feels what he did was not a criminal activity and claims he was only expressing his views about how the country is in ruin.

“It’s not like I’ve committed murder or armed robbery. Not to justify myself but I did it with all good intentions to draw the nations to the challenges we face. Then they become aware and not take life for granted, it’s time that we all stand united, we all have faults within ourselves."

However, the commission's Tseliso Thipanyane says these comments reveal that more severe measures are needed when dealing with racial slurs.

“It actually highlighted the need for us to take even stringent measures in dealing with this phenomenon and make sure that it becomes even more painful for people to make these kinds of utterances which are divisive in our country.”

It's understood Nair is a former local councillor who served six years in prison for corruption.

WARNING: Video contains strong and offensive language

At the same time, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has also condemned the racist remarks made by Nair.

The foundation's Neeshan Balton says there is no justification for the racist remarks.

“To blame President Ramaphosa for all the things that aren’t good in this country is misplaced, ill-considered and downright racist.

"We’re also aware of a statement by family members who make it quite clear that the family is equally appalled.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency says these are not views of the majority of South Africans.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA