Kessie Nair says calling president k-word is not a criminal activity
In a video that went viral, Kessie Nair says President Cyril Ramaphosa has defrauded the country, blaming him for crime, violence and poor healthcare.
JOHANNESBURG - The South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned racial remarks made by a KwaZulu-Natal businessman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word.
In a video that went viral, Kessie Nair says the president has defrauded the country, blaming him for crime, violence and poor healthcare.
Speaking to Eyewitness News, Nair says he is willing to apologise but he feels what he did was not a criminal activity and claims he was only expressing his views about how the country is in ruin.
“It’s not like I’ve committed murder or armed robbery. Not to justify myself but I did it with all good intentions to draw the nations to the challenges we face. Then they become aware and not take life for granted, it’s time that we all stand united, we all have faults within ourselves."
However, the commission's Tseliso Thipanyane says these comments reveal that more severe measures are needed when dealing with racial slurs.
“It actually highlighted the need for us to take even stringent measures in dealing with this phenomenon and make sure that it becomes even more painful for people to make these kinds of utterances which are divisive in our country.”
It's understood Nair is a former local councillor who served six years in prison for corruption.
WARNING: Video contains strong and offensive language
Durban businessman Kessie Nair posted a video of himself on Facebook attacking President Cyril Ramaphosa and referring to him as a k*****. This is not freedom of speech, it’s racist and vile rhetoric aimed at degrading black South Africans. Send these scumbags to prison. pic.twitter.com/l3FqbIndVd— Siphamandla (@Sowellnomics) September 19, 2018
At the same time, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has also condemned the racist remarks made by Nair.
The foundation's Neeshan Balton says there is no justification for the racist remarks.
“To blame President Ramaphosa for all the things that aren’t good in this country is misplaced, ill-considered and downright racist.
"We’re also aware of a statement by family members who make it quite clear that the family is equally appalled.”
Meanwhile, the Presidency says these are not views of the majority of South Africans.
