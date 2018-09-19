Kaizer Chiefs soar to third after two wins in four days

Venezuelan Gustavo Paez put the Soweto club ahead on 25 minutes in central town Bethlehem and Philani Zulu added a second goal nine minutes later.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs climbed 10 places within four days to third in the South African Premiership after a 2-0 win Tuesday at lowly Free State Stars.

Venezuelan Gustavo Paez put the Soweto club ahead on 25 minutes in Bethlehem and Philani Zulu added a second goal nine minutes later.

The win followed a 4-1 thrashing of 10-man Cape Town City last Saturday and lifted Chiefs within three points of leaders Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic.

Winning twice has lifted the pressure on Chiefs' Italian coach Giovanni Solinas, who spent two short spells managing Stars.

"I feel sorry for Free State, but that is football. Expectations are high when you coach Chiefs and we have to keep winning," he stressed.

Four-time Premiership champions Chiefs have a chance to complete a hat-trick of victories Saturday when they host unpredictable mid-table outfit AmaZulu.

Belgium-born Stars coach Luc Eymael lamented the failure of his team to convert chances after a fourth loss in six league outings kept them second last in the table.

"We had four scoring opportunities in the first half and failed to score from any while Chiefs had two and netted twice."