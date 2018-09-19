Joburg residents urged to exercise caution amid heat wave

Temperatures have reached between 33 and 35 degrees on Wednesday with similar temperatures expected for the rest of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency Management Services (EMS) says while there have been no major incidents during the current heat wave, Joburg residents should still exercise caution.

Temperatures have reached between 33 and 35 degrees on Wednesday with similar temperatures expected for the rest of the week.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 19.9.2018 pic.twitter.com/jWN6EVYNz4 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2018

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “[Residents must ] stay away from direct sunlight and make sure that they are not exposed to these extreme temperatures so that they can avoid situations that might lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion and also heatstroke.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)