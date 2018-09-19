Joburg residents urged to exercise caution amid heat wave
Temperatures have reached between 33 and 35 degrees on Wednesday with similar temperatures expected for the rest of the week.
JOHANNESBURG - Emergency Management Services (EMS) says while there have been no major incidents during the current heat wave, Joburg residents should still exercise caution.
Temperatures have reached between 33 and 35 degrees on Wednesday with similar temperatures expected for the rest of the week.
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 19.9.2018 pic.twitter.com/jWN6EVYNz4— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2018
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “[Residents must ] stay away from direct sunlight and make sure that they are not exposed to these extreme temperatures so that they can avoid situations that might lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion and also heatstroke.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Brrr! Snow dusts Table Mountain
-
Kessie Nair says calling president k-word is not a criminal activity
-
High Court to rule on Trollip's removal as NMB mayor
-
Nene: More than half of municipal managers, CFOs not properly qualified for jobs
-
SA Air Force proud of soldiers’ acumen during helicopter crash incident
-
[CARTOON] Joint Custody
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.