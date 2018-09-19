Joburg EMS to consider demolishing paper factory that caught fire
The Millbo Paper factory went up in flames earlier this month - the same day when the Bank of Lisbon building in downtown Johannesburg caught fire.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Emergency Service is now discussing the possibility of demolishing a paper factory in Kya Sand to stop it from catching fire again after it caught fire more than two weeks ago.
The Millbo Paper factory went up in flames earlier this month - the same day when the bank of Lisbon building in downtown Johannesburg caught fire.
#KyaSandsFire The manager of Millbo Paper factory says he was alerted of the fire this morning. No injuries have been reported. CE pic.twitter.com/7ZqCYBejBK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018
It is not yet clear who will be paying for the operation.
Joburg emergency service's Robert Mulaudzi said: “Other residents are always calling us, asking what is happening about the fire incident. So far we are waiting for engagement with the owner of the building to decide on what the way forward is.”
WATCH: Paper factory destroyed in Kya Sands fire
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
