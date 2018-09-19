Ishmael Morabe adds fire & everything nice to 'Takalani Sesame' theme song
Morabe has done what some have called genius, nice and catchy, by sampling the kiddies show 'Takalani Sesame' theme song into a smash song.
JOHANNESBURG – "Takalani Sesame, Takalani… Ever since I was a" –
If you haven’t heard or seen veteran local musician Ishmael Morabe’s new Takalani song then you need to get with the programme!
Morabe has sampled the kiddies show Takalani Sesame's theme in a song about what he has wanted to do ever since he was a child. Some have called it "genius" and "catchy".
Guys what’s going on there by Ishmael? pic.twitter.com/QnbX826hMk— im staying RIGHT here (@NotYetUhuru_) September 14, 2018
In the video, the singer is seen singing along and bobbing his head and there is a man playing the saxophone to the tune of Takalani Sesame.
Furthermore, people have responded positively to the song on Twitter:
“Ever since I was a...!” Demmet, it’s been three days now and that damn song by Ishmael is not leaving me! A whole Takalani Sesame jam. Can he release it already so we get over it? Or not... pic.twitter.com/mRzPvTPpp2— MADIKIZELA✊🏾🖤 (@ramichuene) September 17, 2018
#Takalani pic.twitter.com/QQpIilZNpd— Tyga🐯 and 89 others (@luckisto_l) September 18, 2018
E reng #takalani mo ngwaneng pic.twitter.com/GSKxra9fu1— ishmael (@ISHMIZA) September 15, 2018
Ishmiza is a national treasure. So he sampled #Takalani and made a dope song. Even added a trumpet? 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/er1X7EjGMn— Tendai Joe (@Tendaijoe) September 12, 2018
