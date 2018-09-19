Popular Topics
Ishmael Morabe adds fire & everything nice to 'Takalani Sesame' theme song

Morabe has done what some have called genius, nice and catchy, by sampling the kiddies show 'Takalani Sesame' theme song into a smash song.

Ishmael Morabe. Picture: Video screengrab
Ishmael Morabe. Picture: Video screengrab
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – "Takalani Sesame, Takalani… Ever since I was a" –

If you haven’t heard or seen veteran local musician Ishmael Morabe’s new Takalani song then you need to get with the programme!

Morabe has sampled the kiddies show Takalani Sesame's theme in a song about what he has wanted to do ever since he was a child. Some have called it "genius" and "catchy".

In the video, the singer is seen singing along and bobbing his head and there is a man playing the saxophone to the tune of Takalani Sesame.

Furthermore, people have responded positively to the song on Twitter:

