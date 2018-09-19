Ishmael Morabe adds fire & everything nice to 'Takalani Sesame' theme song

Morabe has done what some have called genius, nice and catchy, by sampling the kiddies show 'Takalani Sesame' theme song into a smash song.

Morabe has sampled the kiddies show Takalani Sesame's theme in a song about what he has wanted to do ever since he was a child. Some have called it "genius" and "catchy".

Guys what’s going on there by Ishmael? pic.twitter.com/QnbX826hMk — im staying RIGHT here (@NotYetUhuru_) September 14, 2018

In the video, the singer is seen singing along and bobbing his head and there is a man playing the saxophone to the tune of Takalani Sesame.

Furthermore, people have responded positively to the song on Twitter:

“Ever since I was a...!” Demmet, it’s been three days now and that damn song by Ishmael is not leaving me! A whole Takalani Sesame jam. Can he release it already so we get over it? Or not... pic.twitter.com/mRzPvTPpp2 — MADIKIZELA✊🏾🖤 (@ramichuene) September 17, 2018