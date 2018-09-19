Irish president signs historic abortion ban repeal
More than 66% of voters who took part in a historic May referendum backed the repeal of a constitutional ban on terminating pregnancies.
DUBLIN - Ireland's president on Tuesday signed a constitutional amendment repealing strict abortion laws in the staunchly Catholic country.
More than 66% of voters who took part in a historic May referendum on one of Ireland's most divisive issues backed the repeal of a constitutional ban on terminating pregnancies.
That result was unsuccessfully challenged in the courts and it took another five months for President Michael Higgins to sign the repeal into law.
The signing was largely a formality after the legal challenges failed, however. It was formally announced by the president's office on Twitter.
Ireland's health minister tweeted moments later that he would introduce draft legislation defining the legal terms of abortion to the cabinet next week.
Health Minister Simon Harris said he expected parliament to debate the new bills next month.
The ban's repeal and legalisation of same-sex marriages via a May 2015 referendum have shaken the Roman Catholic Church's authority in Ireland.
Popular in World
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sex
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
3 reasons why China is the global drones leader
-
Coca-Cola looking at cannabis-infused drinks
-
Don’t understand the US-China trade war? This metaphor could help
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.