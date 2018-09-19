Popular Topics
Go

Improving service delivery main focus for CT's next mayor, Dan Plato

Dan Plato was announced on Tuesday as Patricia de Lille’s successor. De Lille will vacate the post at the end of next month.

FILE: Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Dan Plato. Picture: SAPS
FILE: Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Dan Plato. Picture: SAPS
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato is preparing to move back into the Cape Town mayor’s office.

He was announced on Tuesday as Patricia de Lille’s successor. De Lille will vacate the post at the end of next month.

Plato served as Cape Town’s mayor before taking up a job in the provincial government in 2011.

He emphasises that improving service delivery will be his main focus.

“We cannot compromise on service delivery to the citizens. Service delivery will continue. If there’s a lack of service delivery, we’ll have to sharpen that up because that’s what citizens expect us to do.”

On the issue of crime, he says he'll use his expertise from his Community Safety portfolio to help address the scourge.

“We don’t have operational control over the police (SAPS), but metro police have some control. One will have to implement lessons learnt on that front and I’ll address that with the metro police service in good time.”

But the African National Congress is unimpressed with the Democratic Alliance’s choice of mayor.

The party's Thandi Makasi explains: “He is currently failing as the MEC in provincial government. As we’ve seen the crime stats, the townships of Cape Town ranked with the highest [crime] in the country.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

