High Court to rule on Trollip's removal as NMB mayor

CAPE TOWN - The Port Elizabeth High Court will on Thursday rule on whether Athol Trollip's removal as mayor was legal.

At the end of last month, Trollip was voted out in a motion of no confidence tabled by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) last week sought the courts to prove his removal was unlawful and invalid.

Over the past few weeks, the Trollip and the United Democratic Movement (UDM)'s Mongameli Bobani have both insisted they hold the position of mayor.

The Port Elizabeth High Court last week reserved judgment in the matter.

Acting on behalf of the DA, African Christian Democratic Party and the Congress of the People, attorney Lunen Meyer says they presented a solid case against Bobani and his coalition partners.

“The municipal manager made certain decisions incorrectly which stand to be set aside. And everything that followed that, for example, the voting in of a new mayor, deputy mayor and speaker stand to be set aside as well.”

The opposing legal team led by advocates Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi argues the council meeting during which Trollip was voted out was guided by the Municipal Structures Act.

