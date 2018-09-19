Hawks nab 7 alleged rhino poaching kingpins in Mpumalanga
The suspects include two police officers and a former cop and will be appearing in the White River magistrates court.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested seven alleged rhino poaching kingpins in Mpumalanga and confiscated luxury vehicles, motorbikes, trucks, an undisclosed amount of money and animal skins.
The Hawks say the arrests are a major breakthrough.
The seven are set to appear in the White River magistrates court on Wednesday afternoon.
The suspects include two police officers and a former cop.
The Hawks’ Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “We found that they owe stuff… millions of rands. We will be working together with the Asset Forfeiture as well in terms of making sure that we attach their properties and we’ll be continuing today in terms of this operation."
