Gordhan: Financial reports for SAA, SA Express, Denel won't be tabled on time

The reports were due to be submitted by the end of September – within six months of their financial year ending on 31 March.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has informed Parliament that the annual reports and financial statements for South African Airways (SAA), SA Express and arms-maker, Denel, will not be tabled on time.

All three state-owned companies are expected to report substantial losses.

In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that SAA, SA Express and Denel did not submit their annual reports, audited financial statements and audit reports to him and National Treasury by the end of August, as required by the Public Finance Management Act.

Gordhan said this is because audits on the three state-owned entities are still underway, after which they must still be reviewed and finalised by the state-owned enterprises' audit committees and boards.

Gordhan said the results for the 2017/18 financial year will tabled as soon as these “concerns are resolved,” but gave no indication when that might be.

SAA, SA Express and Denel are all cash-strapped and are seeking additional assistance from National Treasury.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)