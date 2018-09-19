Godongwana 'willing' to testify in state capture inquiry over Gupta accounts
Johan Burger told the state capture inquiry of how he received a call in 2016 from Enoch Godongwana about the decision to cancel the Gupta family bank accounts.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana has told Eyewitness News that he is available to appear before the state capture commission to clarify his role in the summoning of some banking executives to Luthuli house.
Godongwana has been mentioned by some witnesses testifying at the commission as the person who was part of a meeting between some of the major banks and senior ANC leaders.
This was after the banks closed their accountants with the Gupta family over suspicious money laundering activities.
The former CEO of FirstRand, Johan Burger, was the second banking executive to say that he was summoned by the ANC to its Luthuli House headquarters.
Burger detailed how he received a call in 2016 from Godongwana about the decision to cancel the Gupta family bank accounts.
Burger told the state capture commission that Godongwana called him to a meeting with the party’s then secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.
Standard Bank has also mentioned Godongwana as having been part of a meeting that its executives attended with Mantashe and his deputy Jessie Duarte at Luthuli House.
Godongwana has told Eyewitness News that he did make the calls to several banking executives asking them to come for a meeting with ANC leaders.
He says that he was asked to make the calls because he has relationships with and contacts of executives in the banking sector.
Godongwana added that those meetings were not meant to intimidate the banks to overturn their decisions.
He told Eyewitness News while he doesn’t want to comment much about this matter, he is willing to go the state capture commission to clarify issues.
WATCH: Standard Bank testifies at state capture inquiry
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
