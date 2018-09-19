‘Give harsher punishment to anyone who tries to influence govt officials’
This was revealed by American based Dr Danial Kaufmann who has given expert testimony at the commission.
CAPE TOWN - The state capture inquiry has heard that the government needs to hand down strict penalties and jail sentences against anyone who tries to unduly influence government ministers and officials.
The commission is tasked with investigating allegations of undue influence by the Guptas over then-president Jacob Zuma.
Kaufmann says there needs to be harsher punishment as a deterrent.
“To make sure that there’s serious sanction for even that type of pressure and action would be an important deterrent.”
#StateCaptureInquiry Kaufmann says that the appointment of board members on SOE's needs to be transparent to water down the prospect that one person or entity has undue influence. BD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 19, 2018
Earlier, Kaufmann said countries that have been captured need to come up with their own solutions.
He told the inquiry that the judiciary, the media, and state-owned enterprises are usually institutions that are targeted when individuals or elites capture the state.
“What are the most vulnerable institutions that have been subject to capture? And why and what are the forces behind it? In terms of the forces behind it, one has to look at the incentives. What were the incentives for those who were trying, successfully or not, to capture the state?”
#StateCaptureInquiry Kaufmann says that governments work on basis of influence, hence the are lobbyists, funding of parties. However says the needs to be stringent checks in place to ensure no one has impunity. BD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 19, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
