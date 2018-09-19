GED to probe videos showing teacher confrontations with students
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga believes their psycho-social support services need to be improved to identify problem children early.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it’s investigating two viral videos on social media which show teachers in violent confrontations with school pupils.
The videos emerged after Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s announcement on Monday that she is going to urgently meet with her counterparts in the departments of Police and Social Development.
An Eastern Cape pupil was stabbed to death over a cellphone last week, while a pupil stabbed a teacher to death in the North West province.
Motshekga believes their psycho-social support services need to be improved to identify problem children early, but she also wants to ensure that violent pupils are expelled.
A video which surfaced online on Tuesday shows at least three pupils in a scuffle with a teacher.
After the group is separated, one of the boys pulls a pair of scissors from his trousers and hands it to his friend. It’s at this point that the video ends.
Another video shows a girl confronting a female teacher in front of dozens of other pupils, who appear to be supporting the child.
Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says that they are studying the footage to identify when and where the incidents took place.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
