French court upholds fine for magazine over Kate topless photos
The court upheld the maximum fines imposed by a lower court for invading the privacy of Prince William's wife Kate with its 2012 publication.
PARIS, France - A French court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by editors of gossip magazine Closer and upheld two €45,000 fines for publishing pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge sunbathing topless.
The court upheld the maximum fines imposed by a lower court for invading the privacy of Prince William's wife Kate with its 2012 publication.
Closer published the grainy snaps of Kate wearing only bikini bottoms while on holiday with the prince at a chateau in the Luberon region of southeastern France in September 2012.
The pictures caused outrage among the British royal family and public.
In a letter read out in court in May last year, William said the case had brought back painful memories of the paparazzi hounding his mother, the late Princess Diana who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 while being pursued by photographers.
Lawyers for Closer editor Laurence Pieau and publisher Ernesto Mauri argued that the pictures of the Royals were in the public interest and conveyed a "positive image" of the royals.
Pieau and Mauri were each fined €45,000 last year.
The court of appeal in Versailles, west of Paris, also upheld the fines handed to the two photographers suspected of taking the shots.
They were ordered to pay €5,000 each and warned of additional €5,000 fines if they reoffended.
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
-
Nike's Kaepernick ad spurs spike in sold out items
-
3 reasons why China is the global drones leader
-
Philippines typhoon toll hits 81, expected to rise
-
5 things to know about future of jobs
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.