FPB mulls reviewing classification guidelines
During a dialogue the Film and Publication Board ventilated issues around, cultural sensitivity in light of the controversy that surrounded the film ‘Inxeba (The Wound)’.
JOHANNESBURG - The Film and Publication Board (FPB) has discussed the possibility of reviewing its classification guidelines across films and other publications.
During a dialogue, it ventilated issues around cultural sensitivity in light of the controversy that surrounded the film Inxeba (The Wound).
Some argued that the film defamed the Xhosa culture and it was slapped with an 18x restriction.
“What we’ve picked up is that more and more content that is targeted at children has low to mild impact violence. What does that mean for us, as a country? We need to have stronger systems to read violent content so that we do not allow it in any rated forms or PG-rated forms,” says Film and Publications Board acting Chief Operating Officer Abongile Mashele.
LISTEN: FPB to discuss issues of cultural sensitivity in classifications guideline
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Global dagga consumption
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sex
-
Coca-Cola looking at cannabis-infused drinks
-
Die Antwoord to Eminem: Ninja & Yo-landi strike back
-
[WATCH] Nandos 'flavour' ad pokes fun at bank, beverages & everyone in between
-
Lawyer: Peter Jackson might testify against Weinstein in Judd’s lawsuit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.