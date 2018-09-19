FPB mulls reviewing classification guidelines

During a dialogue the Film and Publication Board ventilated issues around, cultural sensitivity in light of the controversy that surrounded the film ‘Inxeba (The Wound)’.

JOHANNESBURG - The Film and Publication Board (FPB) has discussed the possibility of reviewing its classification guidelines across films and other publications.

During a dialogue, it ventilated issues around cultural sensitivity in light of the controversy that surrounded the film Inxeba (The Wound).

Some argued that the film defamed the Xhosa culture and it was slapped with an 18x restriction.

“What we’ve picked up is that more and more content that is targeted at children has low to mild impact violence. What does that mean for us, as a country? We need to have stronger systems to read violent content so that we do not allow it in any rated forms or PG-rated forms,” says Film and Publications Board acting Chief Operating Officer Abongile Mashele.

