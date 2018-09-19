Egypt lifts ban on fruit and veg export from SA

The temporary ban on fresh fruit and vegetables exported from South Africa was imposed amid the country's listeria outbreak.

CAPE TOWN - The Egyptian government has lifted a temporary ban on fresh fruit and vegetables exported from South Africa.

It was imposed amid the listeria outbreak.

With the Health Department giving the all clear as no new cases of the disease have been picked up in the country, Cairo is to do away with the ban.

The Department of Agriculture’s Khaye Nkwanyana said: “That is good news for us. It means that all those companies that are trading with Egypt, in relation to those products, those commodities are now back on the market. Which is good for our country [and] good for our economy.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)