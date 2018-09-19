Dignity SA's Sean Davison granted bail in assisted death case

The founder of a right-to-die organisation was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of Anrich Burger.

CAPE TOWN - The founder of a right-to-die organisation, Dignity SA, has been granted R20,000 bail.

Sean Davison was arrested for allegedly assisting a friend to take their life in Sea Point in 2013.

Davison appeared in the Cape Town magistrates court on Wednesday.

He was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of Anrich Burger who became a quadriplegic after a car accident.

Davison also previously helped his mother take her own life in New Zealand.

Davison faces a charge of premeditated murder. The State didn’t oppose bail.

Davison’s lawyer read out an affidavit in court, in which he details his client’s extensive academic qualifications and achievements.

He must stick to stringent bail conditions, which include not contacting any of the State witnesses.

The case has been postponed to November for further investigation.

In late 2011, Davison was sentenced to five months house arrest in New Zealand after he helped his terminally ill mother die, giving her morphine.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)