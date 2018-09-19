Despite rain, Level C water restrictions still in place in NMB
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality warns the area is still in a water crisis.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s water situation is far improved, but the same can't be said for parts of the Eastern Cape.
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned that the area is still in a water crisis.
Earlier this month, the Kouga Dam was at 6.8%. Now, it’s at 45%. The Churchill Dam was at 16.27%. The Impofu Dam was at 27% and is now 100% full, while the Groendal Dam levels stands at 59%.
Nelson Mandela Bay's city manager Johann Mettler says that due to rainfall over the past few weeks, dam levels have increased.
However, he says that dam levels should have been above 80% after the winter season and now they’re going into a low rainfall period.
“We are not out of the woods as we’re entering a dry six months. We never get high rainfall from September up until February or March.”
He says that Level C water restrictions remain in place.
Meanwhile, dams feeding Cape Town have reached 70% capacity. The steady rise in dam levels could be seen as a justification for the city deciding to ease water restrictions. From 1 October, water restrictions will be relaxed from Level 6B to Level 5. This will usher in revised water tariffs that will bring further relief for residents.
Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
