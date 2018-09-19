Demi Lovato's drug dealer has a warrant for his arrest
A judge has issued a bench warrant for Brandon Johnson after he failed to turn up for his arraignment at the beginning of the week.
LONDON - Demi Lovato's drug dealer Brandon Johnson is wanted by the police after he failed to show up for his arraignment earlier this week.
A judge has issued a bench warrant for Johnson - the man who admitted he supplied the singer with "aftermarket" pills and got high with her in the hours leading up to her overdose - after he failed to turn up for his arraignment at the beginning of the week in regards to his arrest in June for possession of cocaine and driving under the influence, according to TMZ.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has told the news publication that once Johnson has been arrested, his bail will be set at $26,000.
A month prior to his arrest, Johnson was detained in North Hollywood, California, after he was allegedly found in possession of narcotics, a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun and $10,000 in his pocket.
Police then searched his home and allegedly found more guns and drugs.
Although he'll have to face the music for his recent arrests, neither Johnson, nor Lovato, will be investigated over her hospital dash in July as, according to the police department, an overdose is deemed a "medical emergency."
Just days after she entered rehab, Johnson openly admitted on camera that he had supplied the 26-year-old singer with drugs after she texted him at 4 am.
He said at the time: "She texted me at 4 am because she's a girl and she wanted to kick it. We hung out.
"She has long hours and stressful days so she wanted to unwind. 100% she knew what she was taking. They're after market pills and they're much stronger. She [Demi] understood fully and it's unfortunate what happened.
"It's a wake-up call for her and it opens my eyes to the dangers. They're fun, but they can be harmful. I'd hate to hurt anybody. I hope she's OK. But for anyone to think there was any misconception on my behalf is absolutely ridiculous. I'm not here to hurt anybody. I care for her very much, she means a lot to me. It's just something that happened. It's unfortunate."
He then claimed he left Lovato's house at 7 or 8 am and she was still asleep.
The Sober hitmaker was later found unconscious by an assistant around 11.30 am and had to be revived with Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in overdose.
Lovato - who has battled with substance abuse in the past but had been sober for seven years up until early 2018 - was rushed to hospital for treatment and then released two weeks later in order to check into a secret rehabilitation centre.
