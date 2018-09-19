David Beckham reveals inspiration behind Inter Miami badge

Beckham says the badge for his new soccer club Inter Miami FC is inspired by the 'old South American crests'.

LONDON - David Beckham has admitted he's always known he wanted to set up his own soccer club in Miami because he loves the city.

The retired former England captain is launching the new franchise in the MLS (Major League Soccer) and he was determined to create a memorable badge which paid tribute to the large Latino population in the American city and the original immigrants from South America.

The club logo has been created by designer Kimou Meyer who spent three years on his creation from start to finish and features two herons standing back-to-back with their legs forming an 'M' shape which symbolises Miami.

In a video released on Inter Miami's official Twitter page, said: "We wanted to gravitate to the old South American crests, it was something that really needed to go into the logo. Once I met Kimou, I knew they were the right people to work with. I knew that creatively, they would come up with something different."

Meyer added that Beckham "liked the idea of a monogram-inspired mark with a symbol that would represent the club".

Although the one-time LA Galaxy midfielder is happy with the creation, the name chose for his new club has been mocked by social media users.

One Twitter follower claimed the club moniker was "something a nine-year-old would come up with," whilst another claimed it was the type of team name an amateur side would come up with, tweeting: "Pretty sure I've come up against a 5-a-side team called Inter Miami playing Powerleague before."

Inter Miami will play their first season in the MLS in 2020 and Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi is wanted as their marquee signing.