David Beckham reveals inspiration behind Inter Miami badge
Beckham says the badge for his new soccer club Inter Miami FC is inspired by the 'old South American crests'.
LONDON - David Beckham has admitted he's always known he wanted to set up his own soccer club in Miami because he loves the city.
Beckham says the badge for his new soccer club Inter Miami FC is inspired by the "old South American crests".
The retired former England captain is launching the new franchise in the MLS (Major League Soccer) and he was determined to create a memorable badge which paid tribute to the large Latino population in the American city and the original immigrants from South America.
The club logo has been created by designer Kimou Meyer who spent three years on his creation from start to finish and features two herons standing back-to-back with their legs forming an 'M' shape which symbolises Miami.
In a video released on Inter Miami's official Twitter page, said: "We wanted to gravitate to the old South American crests, it was something that really needed to go into the logo. Once I met Kimou, I knew they were the right people to work with. I knew that creatively, they would come up with something different."
Meyer added that Beckham "liked the idea of a monogram-inspired mark with a symbol that would represent the club".
Although the one-time LA Galaxy midfielder is happy with the creation, the name chose for his new club has been mocked by social media users.
One Twitter follower claimed the club moniker was "something a nine-year-old would come up with," whilst another claimed it was the type of team name an amateur side would come up with, tweeting: "Pretty sure I've come up against a 5-a-side team called Inter Miami playing Powerleague before."
Inter Miami will play their first season in the MLS in 2020 and Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi is wanted as their marquee signing.
Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club.— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 5, 2018
Today, we’re proud to announce the official crest of that club.
Join us on a journey that has only just begun.
THIS IS US. THIS IS MIAMI.#InterMiamiCF #ThisIsMiami #MLS pic.twitter.com/uw8QOA2lfG
Popular in Lifestyle
-
You've been sharing a fake Nando's 'Azishe' ad, here's the real one
-
French court upholds fine for magazine over Kate topless photos
-
Prince Harry panics when he sees Queen Elizabeth
-
Drake files lawsuit against woman who claims he got her pregnant
-
Jerry Seinfeld tops highest-paid comedians list
-
[WATCH] Nandos 'flavour' ad pokes fun at bank, beverages & everyone in between
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.