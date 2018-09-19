Dan Plato looks forward to working with Alan Winde

Dan Plato battled several strong contenders to become the party's mayoral candidate, after seven years as the Community Safety MEC.

CAPE TOWN - Incoming Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says he's looking forward to working with Alan Winde should he become the new premier of the Western Cape.

Winde was named the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s premier candidate on Wednesday, beating out provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and Member of Parliament David Maynier.

Plato also battled several strong contenders to become the party's mayoral candidate, after seven years as the Community Safety MEC.

Winde says the party has built a solid foundation over the last nine years and if elected, he will use his 20 years of experience to run the province.

“It is not about an individual it’s about putting teams together. I think I’ve shown that in my portfolio and we will take the excellent work that the DA has put together and achieved over the last 10 years and build on that.”

Plato says if Winde becomes premier, they will work well together.

He says they will look at the city and provincial budgets to determine how they can work on the province’s problems.

“We can do a great deal to clean the many, many illnesses and issues decisively.”

Plato says he’s already had a telephonic discussion with Mayor Patricia De Lille to prepare for his takeover when she steps down at the end of October.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)