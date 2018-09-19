DA expected to announce WC premier candidate
The frontrunners for Western Cape premier are two provincial MECs, Bonginkosi Madikizela and Alan Winde, and DA MP David Maynier.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to make the last of its premier candidate announcements on Wednesday morning, after party leader Mmusi Maimane officially pulled out of the race for the Western Cape on Tuesday.
Maimane’s nomination, said to have come from within party structures, threw the selection process off course over the weekend and a planned announcement was called off at the eleventh hour.
Maimane told the federal executive on Tuesday that he could not accept the nomination because his primary focus needs to be on the party’s national vision.
Madikizela, also the party’s provincial leader, expressed his displeasure over the weekend about a nomination for Maimane to go up against them.
While the DA’s federal executive was quick to endorse Dan Plato on Tuesday for another stint as mayor, it’s been more tight-lipped on who should lead the province. As the only one governed by the DA, the stakes are high.
Traditionally no province is more hotly contested than the Western Cape and the DA will be hoping for a third consecutive win in next year’s provincial poll.
The party will officially be launching its national 2019 election campaign this weekend and announcing Helen Zille’s successor today will round out the candidates to lead the provinces.
Zille’s final term has not been without controversy though. The candidate the DA puts forward today will have to set the party back on course, after the Zille Twitter debacle and the attempted ousting of Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
