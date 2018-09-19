CT police suspect taxi violence link in Brackenfell double murder

SAPS tight-lipped on probe into Liyaqat Parker kidnapping
Gunmen opened fire on a minibus taxi, killing two occupants.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating whether a double murder in Brackenfell could be linked to taxi violence.
Three men have been arrested in connection with Monday’s attack.
Gunmen opened fire on a minibus taxi, killing two occupants.
The police’s Andre Traut says: “The suspects escaped the scene in a VW Polo and were followed by SAPS members who witnessed the incident. Following a high-speed chase, which ended in J-block Khayelitsha, suspects, aged 28, 35 and 46, were arrested. The possibility that the murders are related to the taxi industry are not ruled out.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
