CT police suspect taxi violence link in Brackenfell double murder

Gunmen opened fire on a minibus taxi, killing two occupants.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating whether a double murder in Brackenfell could be linked to taxi violence.

Three men have been arrested in connection with Monday’s attack.

The police’s Andre Traut says: “The suspects escaped the scene in a VW Polo and were followed by SAPS members who witnessed the incident. Following a high-speed chase, which ended in J-block Khayelitsha, suspects, aged 28, 35 and 46, were arrested. The possibility that the murders are related to the taxi industry are not ruled out.”

