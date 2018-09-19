CT faith-based organisations, residents to march against crime
The Muslim Judicial Council says it is concerned about the state of the country and the serious impact crime has on communities.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town faith-based organisations are set to march to Parliament on Thursday against crime and violence.
The silent peace prayer march will hand over a memorandum to government.
The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says it is concerned about the state of the country and the serious impact crime has on communities.
The MJC’s Maulana Abdul-Khaliq Ebrahim Allie said: “Last week, the national minister of police released the crime statistics and we as faith leaders join our South African community to express our deep concern of what has been presented to us.”
Meanwhile, Tafelsig residents say over the past few weeks there's been an increase in gang violence in the area.
Organiser Joanie Fredericks says residents will gather in prayer on an open field where gangsters shoot daily when they march on Thursday.
Fredericks says the community has had enough and decided to take action last week.
“We noticed last week, these guys are actually waiting for children to come from school to use them as shields. And that is when the ladies decided enough with this because some of them have children coming from school at that time. So we went out and just stood there and we decided to pray.”
The peaceful protest will start on the corner of Olifantshoek and Bokkeveld Streets at 10am.
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Brrr! Snow dusts Table Mountain
-
Kessie Nair says calling president k-word is not a criminal activity
-
Nene: More than half of municipal managers, CFOs not properly qualified for jobs
-
Cosatu says days of ANC calling the shots must be over
-
‘Give harsher punishment to anyone who tries to influence govt officials’
-
[UPDATE] Man in CT Capitec Bank stand-off surrenders
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.