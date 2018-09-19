CT faith-based organisations, residents to march against crime

The Muslim Judicial Council says it is concerned about the state of the country and the serious impact crime has on communities.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town faith-based organisations are set to march to Parliament on Thursday against crime and violence.

The silent peace prayer march will hand over a memorandum to government.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says it is concerned about the state of the country and the serious impact crime has on communities.

The MJC’s Maulana Abdul-Khaliq Ebrahim Allie said: “Last week, the national minister of police released the crime statistics and we as faith leaders join our South African community to express our deep concern of what has been presented to us.”

Meanwhile, Tafelsig residents say over the past few weeks there's been an increase in gang violence in the area.

Organiser Joanie Fredericks says residents will gather in prayer on an open field where gangsters shoot daily when they march on Thursday.

Fredericks says the community has had enough and decided to take action last week.

“We noticed last week, these guys are actually waiting for children to come from school to use them as shields. And that is when the ladies decided enough with this because some of them have children coming from school at that time. So we went out and just stood there and we decided to pray.”

The peaceful protest will start on the corner of Olifantshoek and Bokkeveld Streets at 10am.