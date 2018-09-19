Cosatu to campaign for & support ANC in 2019 polls
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)'s national congress has taken a resolution to continue campaigning for and supporting the African National Congress (ANC) in next year's elections.
The resolution was taken at the federation's 13th congress which is on its third day in Midrand.
One of the important issues that were debated at this congress since Tuesday night was whether Cosatu must continue supporting the ANC or throw its weight behind the South African Communist Party which has since decided to contest elections.
Cosatu’s general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says unions have decided to keep supporting the ANC.
“For 2019, the congress was clear that we are going to vote for the ANC and we want an overwhelming majority in the ANC.”
But he says delegates made it clear that for this support to continue, Cosatu must be treated as an equal partner by the ANC.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
