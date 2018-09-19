Cosatu says days of ANC calling the shots must be over

General secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says wanting to take decisions jointly must not be confused with the idea that Cosatu wants equal representation of its members in Cabinet with the ANC.

MIDRAND - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)'s national congress is demanding an equal partnership with the African National Congress (ANC), saying the governing party must stop acting like a big brother in the alliance.

Earlier on Wednesday, the congress resolved to continue supporting the party in next year’s elections.

The congress is on its third day in Midrand.

Cosatu says the days of the ANC calling the shots and taking final decisions on deployments and policy matters must be over.

General secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said: “We can’t be in an alliance but the ANC takes decisions alone. We’re equal partners and there’s no big brother syndrome, no free lunch or a blank cheque.”

So what kind of a relationship does Cosatu want with the ANC going forward?

“Taking decisions jointly. This thing of being told during the night who is going to be the minister must come to an end.”

But he says this must not be confused with the idea that Cosatu wants equal representation of its members in Cabinet with the ANC.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)