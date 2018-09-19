City of Joburg to honour late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with Freedom of the City
The conferment of the Freedom of the City is recognised as the highest honour that the Johannesburg council can confer on any individual or group.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg will honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by posthumously conferring on her the Freedom of the City award.
The struggle icon's family is expected to receive the accolade on her behalf next week at the Metro Centre in Braamfontein.
Madikizela-Mandela died in April.
The conferment of the Freedom of the City is recognised as the highest honour that the Johannesburg council can confer on any individual or group.
Since 1996, it’s been bestowed posthumously on the late Walter Sisulu, Nelson Mandela, Joe Slovo and Ahmed Kathrada, among others.
“Mama Winnie is one of the obvious candidates for receiving the Freedom of the City posthumously because she had led us out of the dark days with her strength and passion that lights, in each of us, a will to do and be more,” says Lillian Kolisang, spokesperson for the Speaker of the council, Vasco da Gama.
LISTEN: City of Joburg to confer freedom of city on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Nene: More than half of municipal managers, CFOs not properly qualified for jobs
-
[CARTOON] Joint Custody
-
Godongwana 'willing' to testify in state capture inquiry over Gupta accounts
-
Nzimande hits out at Zuma's analysis, understanding of state capture
-
ANC describes Dan Plato as 'lousy' choice for CT mayor
-
Most people who commit crimes are undocumented, says Gauteng Safety MEC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.