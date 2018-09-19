City of Joburg to honour late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with Freedom of the City

The conferment of the Freedom of the City is recognised as the highest honour that the Johannesburg council can confer on any individual or group.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg will honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by posthumously conferring on her the Freedom of the City award.

The struggle icon's family is expected to receive the accolade on her behalf next week at the Metro Centre in Braamfontein.

Madikizela-Mandela died in April.

The conferment of the Freedom of the City is recognised as the highest honour that the Johannesburg council can confer on any individual or group.

Since 1996, it’s been bestowed posthumously on the late Walter Sisulu, Nelson Mandela, Joe Slovo and Ahmed Kathrada, among others.

“Mama Winnie is one of the obvious candidates for receiving the Freedom of the City posthumously because she had led us out of the dark days with her strength and passion that lights, in each of us, a will to do and be more,” says Lillian Kolisang, spokesperson for the Speaker of the council, Vasco da Gama.

LISTEN: City of Joburg to confer freedom of city on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)