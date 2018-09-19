Cable theft leaves thousands of Metrorail commuters stranded in Pretoria

Overhead wires were stolen in Irene in Pretoria on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of Metrorail train commuters have been left stranded on Wednesday morning, with cable theft leaving trains stationary.

Technicians are now busy trying to replace the stolen cables.

Metrorail is making arrangements for buses to transport ticket holders between the Olifantsfontein and Irene stations.