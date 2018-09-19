Black Coffee to start SA festive season with a bang at 'Music is King' concert
Fresh from winning his third _Best Deep House DJ_ award at the DJ Awards in Ibiza, Spain, Black Coffee has announced the inaugural _Music Is King_ concert.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's biggest DJ, Black Coffee, will be starting the festive season with a bang at the TicketPro Dome.
Fresh from winning his third Best Deep House DJ award at the DJ Awards in Ibiza, Spain, Black Coffee has announced the inaugural Music Is King concert.
Just a month ago, Black Coffee released a new single titled Drive, made in collaboration with David Guetta featuring Delilah Montagu.
The single debuted on the Billboard Charts at number 31 on the Hot Dance/Electronic songs chart. It is currently the most played song on radio and most streamed song in SA across streaming platforms.
“I’m in a space where I’m starting to make music not pigeon-holed into a genre and I feel music should be celebrated as music not divided into different genres, because that divides people, their beliefs and thoughts and that is why this show will be about music. I’m working very hard to ensure that this will be a next level show and unlike anything this country has seen before," says Black Coffee.
Music Is King will include a line-up of local and international DJs and artists which will be announced soon.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sex
-
Roseanne Barr plans to leave the US to 'escape negativity'
-
Ishmael Morabe adds fire & everything nice to 'Takalani Sesame' theme song
-
[WATCH] Jenifer Lewis wears Nike to support Colin Kaepernick
-
Global dagga consumption
-
Die Antwoord to Eminem: Ninja & Yo-landi strike back
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.