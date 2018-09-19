Black Coffee to start SA festive season with a bang at 'Music is King' concert

Fresh from winning his third _Best Deep House DJ_ award at the DJ Awards in Ibiza, Spain, Black Coffee has announced the inaugural _Music Is King_ concert.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's biggest DJ, Black Coffee, will be starting the festive season with a bang at the TicketPro Dome.

Fresh from winning his third Best Deep House DJ award at the DJ Awards in Ibiza, Spain, Black Coffee has announced the inaugural Music Is King concert.

Just a month ago, Black Coffee released a new single titled Drive, made in collaboration with David Guetta featuring Delilah Montagu.

The single debuted on the Billboard Charts at number 31 on the Hot Dance/Electronic songs chart. It is currently the most played song on radio and most streamed song in SA across streaming platforms.

“I’m in a space where I’m starting to make music not pigeon-holed into a genre and I feel music should be celebrated as music not divided into different genres, because that divides people, their beliefs and thoughts and that is why this show will be about music. I’m working very hard to ensure that this will be a next level show and unlike anything this country has seen before," says Black Coffee.

Music Is King will include a line-up of local and international DJs and artists which will be announced soon.