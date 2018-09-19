Popular Topics
Bafana to play Afcon qualifiers at FNB Stadium

Bafana Bafana will play their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Seychelles and Nigeria at the FNB Stadium, Stadium Management South African have confirmed.

Neither Bafana Bafana nor Libya found the back of the net after squaring up at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: @BafanaBafanaSA/Facebook.com.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana will play their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles and Nigeria at the FNB Stadium, Stadium Management South African have confirmed.

Stuart Baxter’s men face Seychelles on 13 October before hosting Nigeria’s Super Eagles on 17 November, with both matches taking place at the FNB Stadium.

Bafana sit second behind Libya in Group E, separated only by goal difference after the two nations played out to a goalless draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium earlier in the month.

This will be the first time Bafana face Seychelles in the qualifiers for the 2019 Afcon, while they have already beaten Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo last year and will host the return leg at the iconic FNB Stadium.

