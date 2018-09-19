ANC describes Dan Plato as 'lousy' choice for CT mayor

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the party accuses Plato of having dealings with gangsters on the Cape Flats.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Cape Town’s city council says Dan Plato is a lousy candidate to take over the reins as mayor.

Councillors also say he did a sloppy job during his first stint as mayor from 2009 to 2011.

ANC councillors say they will present their own mayoral candidate to council.

The party's city council chief whip Thandi Makasi says: “He is currently failing as the MEC in provincial government. As we’ve seen the crime stats, that outlines the townships of Cape Town, which ranked the highest in the country [in terms of the crime stats].”

Plato has denied the allegations levelled against him.

“I’m not the national minister of police. They control SAPS, not Dan Plato. No MEC across South Africa is in control of the crime stats or any SAPS unit.”

