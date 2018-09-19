ANC calls for free, fair and peaceful elections in DRC

A delegation led by Secretary General Ace Magashule on Tuesday met officials representing six opposition parties, who gave an update on the political situation in the DRC and the build up to the country’s national elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called for free, fair, inclusive and peaceful elections in the Democratic Repblic of Congo (DRC).

Opposition parties in the DRC country have called on the ANC to continue playing a role in restoring peace and stability ahead of the general elections there.

The ANC says that election protocols in the country should be adhered to, to restore peace and stability.

The country has never had peaceful transitions of leadership since its independence in 1961 when then-President Patrice Lumumba was assassinated.

Current president, Joseph Kabila, took power in 2001 after his father President Laurent-Désiré Kabila was assassinated by one of his bodyguards.

Kabila has made it clear that he will not stand in the December scheduled elections, adhering to the country’s two-term limit as per the Constitution.

His initial term ended in 2016, but elections were delayed leading to violent protests where state security killed scores of people.

The ANC says it will issue support to offer peaceful elections.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)