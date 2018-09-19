Alexandra to hold memorial service for 4 child victims of shack fire

The children died in the blaze on Sunday, after their mothers had locked them in the house and left them unattended.

JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service for the four children who died from burns after their home caught fire will be held on Wednesday at the Alexandra Thusong Service Centre.

A 14-year-old boy survived.

The two women now face charges of negligence and culpable homicide and have been denied bail.

Gauteng Social Development's Mbangwa Xaba said: “We can confirm that the Social Development Department and Sassa will be making some monetary contributions toward the cost of the funeral. We will be making a full uniform available for the little boy. We will be providing counselling for him as well as members of his family.”

