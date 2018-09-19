Popular Topics
Alexandra to hold memorial service for 4 child victims of shack fire

The children died in the blaze on Sunday, after their mothers had locked them in the house and left them unattended.

Alexandra residents rebuild after 20 shacks caught fire. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
Alexandra residents rebuild after 20 shacks caught fire. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service for the four children who died from burns after their home caught fire will be held on Wednesday at the Alexandra Thusong Service Centre.

The children died in the blaze on Sunday, after their mothers locked them in the house and left them unattended.

A 14-year-old boy survived.

The two women now face charges of negligence and culpable homicide and have been denied bail.

Gauteng Social Development's Mbangwa Xaba said: “We can confirm that the Social Development Department and Sassa will be making some monetary contributions toward the cost of the funeral. We will be making a full uniform available for the little boy. We will be providing counselling for him as well as members of his family.”

WATCH: Alexandra residents relive deadly informal settlement fire

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

