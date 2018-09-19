Alexandra to hold memorial service for 4 child victims of shack fire
The children died in the blaze on Sunday, after their mothers had locked them in the house and left them unattended.
JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service for the four children who died from burns after their home caught fire will be held on Wednesday at the Alexandra Thusong Service Centre.
The children died in the blaze on Sunday, after their mothers locked them in the house and left them unattended.
A 14-year-old boy survived.
The two women now face charges of negligence and culpable homicide and have been denied bail.
Gauteng Social Development's Mbangwa Xaba said: “We can confirm that the Social Development Department and Sassa will be making some monetary contributions toward the cost of the funeral. We will be making a full uniform available for the little boy. We will be providing counselling for him as well as members of his family.”
