Alan Winde says role is 'something I will put my full weight behind'

Alan Winde, the MEC for Economic Opportunities, has served in provincial government for almost 20 years.

CAPE TOWN - Veteran Democratic Alliance (DA) politician Alan Winde has pledged to hit the ground running after being named as the party's candidate to be the next premier of the Western Cape.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane made the announcement earlier on Wednesday.

He’s has been the MEC for Economic Opportunities for almost two terms.

Hailing Winde as the party's best candidate to lead the Western Cape, Maimane says unemployment is lowest in this province and the Western Cape is bucking the national trend in experiencing an economic boom.

But Winde says there's a lot more work that needs to be done.

“In honoured and humbled. I think it’s a huge opportunity and it’s something that I will put my full weight behind.”

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, who lost out to Winde, has pledged his full support should the DA be successful in next year's election.

