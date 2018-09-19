Alan Winde says role is 'something I will put my full weight behind'
Alan Winde, the MEC for Economic Opportunities, has served in provincial government for almost 20 years.
CAPE TOWN - Veteran Democratic Alliance (DA) politician Alan Winde has pledged to hit the ground running after being named as the party's candidate to be the next premier of the Western Cape.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane made the announcement earlier on Wednesday.
He’s has been the MEC for Economic Opportunities for almost two terms.
WATCH: Maimane labels Winde next 'Jobs Premiere' of South Africa
Hailing Winde as the party's best candidate to lead the Western Cape, Maimane says unemployment is lowest in this province and the Western Cape is bucking the national trend in experiencing an economic boom.
But Winde says there's a lot more work that needs to be done.
“In honoured and humbled. I think it’s a huge opportunity and it’s something that I will put my full weight behind.”
DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, who lost out to Winde, has pledged his full support should the DA be successful in next year's election.
DAPremier DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the Western Cape demonstrates that where it governs it stands head and shoulders above others in service delivery. LD pic.twitter.com/iXO5WjPNrw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 19, 2018
Dan Plato (right) to be confirmed as new Cape Town mayor. Next to him, Alan Winde who’s in the running to be Western Cape premier candidate. LD pic.twitter.com/NawdovB43X— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 19, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
