Alan Winde says role is 'something I will put my full weight behind'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Alan Winde says role is 'something I will put my full weight behind'

Alan Winde, the MEC for Economic Opportunities, has served in provincial government for almost 20 years.

Alan Winde at a DA briefing on 19 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Alan Winde at a DA briefing on 19 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Veteran Democratic Alliance (DA) politician Alan Winde has pledged to hit the ground running after being named as the party's candidate to be the next premier of the Western Cape.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane made the announcement earlier on Wednesday.

Winde, the MEC for Economic Opportunities, has served in provincial government for almost 20 years.

He’s has been the MEC for Economic Opportunities for almost two terms.

WATCH: Maimane labels Winde next 'Jobs Premiere' of South Africa

Hailing Winde as the party's best candidate to lead the Western Cape, Maimane says unemployment is lowest in this province and the Western Cape is bucking the national trend in experiencing an economic boom.

But Winde says there's a lot more work that needs to be done.

“In honoured and humbled. I think it’s a huge opportunity and it’s something that I will put my full weight behind.”

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, who lost out to Winde, has pledged his full support should the DA be successful in next year's election.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA